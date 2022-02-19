UFC Vegas 48 Results: Walker vs. Hill

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 48 results for the Walker vs. Hill event, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 48 Twitter updates.
In the main event, veteran strikers Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill will collide in a light heavyweight contest. Walker has lost three of his past four fights, while Strickland has won two of his past three. Hill is a -250 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kyle Daukaus and Jamie Pickett will also compete in a 195-pound catchweight fight in the co-main event. Daukaus is a -290 favorite to win.
Check out the UFC Vegas 48 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill
Kyle Daukaus vs. Jamie Pickett
Parker Porter vs. Alan Baudot
Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Gabriel Benitez vs. David Onama
Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Stephanie Egger
Diana Belbita vs. Gloria de Paula
Chad Anheliger vs. Jesse Strader
Jonathan Pearce vs. Christian Rodriguez
