Watch the Bellator 274 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:

Mandel Nallo vs. Nick Browne

Jaylon Bates vs. Chris Disonell

Aviv Gozali vs. Bobby King

DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish

Jordan Newman vs. Cody Herbert

Justin Montalvo vs. Corey Samuels

Isaiah Hokit vs. Theodore Macuka

Orlando Mendoza vs. Jonathan Di Lorenzo

The Bellator 274 main event will feature Bellator welterweights Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley. The main card will be televised on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET.