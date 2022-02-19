Watch the Bellator 274 live stream online on MMA Fighting for the preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET on Friday. The fight card for this portion of the event is as follows:
Jaylon Bates vs. Chris Disonell
DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish
Jordan Newman vs. Cody Herbert
Justin Montalvo vs. Corey Samuels
Isaiah Hokit vs. Theodore Macuka
Orlando Mendoza vs. Jonathan Di Lorenzo
The Bellator 274 main event will feature Bellator welterweights Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley. The main card will be televised on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET.
Loading comments...