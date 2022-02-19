Bellator 274 Results: Gracie vs. Storley

MMA Fighting has Bellator 274 results for the Gracie vs. Storley event Friday night from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
In the main event, Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley will square off a key welterweight contest. Gracie has won three of his last five fights, while Storley has won four of his past five fights.
It will be the first five-round non-title or non-grand prix main event in Bellator history.
Check out the Bellator 274 results below.
Main Card (Showtime at 9 p.m. ET)
Neiman Gracie vs. Logan Storley
Andrey Koreshkov vs. Chance Rencountre
Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Adam Piccolotti
Davion Franklin vs. Said Sowma
Preliminaries (MMA Fighting at 6 p.m. ET)
Jaylon Bates vs. Chris Disonell
DeAnna Bennett vs. Justine Kish
Jordan Newman vs. Cody Herbert
Justin Montalvo vs. Corey Samuels
Isaiah Hokit vs. Theodore Macuka
Loading comments...