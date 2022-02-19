UFC Vegas 48: Pros react to Jamahal Hill’s brutal KO of Johnny Walker, more

Entering UFC Vegas 48, fight fans struggled to see a scenario where Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill reached the judges’ scorecards in the main event.
With Walker looking to rebound from a lackluster decision loss to Thiago Santo, and Jamahal Hill hoping to improve on his violent knockout of Jimmy Crute, fireworks were almost guaranteed when the two light heavyweights locked horns.
Spoiler alert: They delivered.
With one hellacious blow, Hill put Walker to sleep early into the opening frame.
Check out how fellow fighters reacted Hill’s highlight-reel knockout, as well as the entire night of action inside the UFC APEX.
Jamahal Hill knocks out Johnny Walker
Wowww what a ko by Hill #UFCVegas48 defo unexpected— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 20, 2022
just like that #hill #UFCVegas48— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 20, 2022
Holy smokes! Omg! #UFCVegas48— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) February 20, 2022
OH MY WORD!!!!!!! #UFCVegas48— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) February 20, 2022
That KO was nuts! #UFCVegas48— BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) February 20, 2022
OMG Sweet dreams!!!!!— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) February 20, 2022
Oooooh Shit! @JamahalH just killed walker. My god...#UFC— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 20, 2022
Couldn’t be happier for @JamahalH what a boss #UFCVegas48— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 20, 2022
Wow Jamal Hill not playing! #UFCVegas48— Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) February 20, 2022
I told y’all Easy work !!! Beautiful 50k bonus coming #mudbrothers #Hungry #Ufcvegas48— Khaos williams (@khaosOXwilliams) February 20, 2022
Bruh I thought @JohnnyWalker was playing the way he fell— Devonte Smith (@KOE_KINGKAGEUFC) February 20, 2022
Kyle Daukaus submits Jamie Pickett
1 second to go and he tapped that’s why you just gotta go out… you never know how long is left #UFCVegas48— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) February 20, 2022
My dudeeeeeee you can’t tap with 1 second left #UFCVegas48— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 20, 2022
Wooooooooow! ♂️ WHERE THE HELL WAS HIS CORNER?!?! I would be screaming the time #UFCVegas48— Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) February 20, 2022
Bruh. Why wasn’t Picketts corner screaming out the countdown for the end of the round ♂️ ♂️ ♂️— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) February 20, 2022
Wow right at the bell #UFCVegas48— Danny Chavez (@Dwarrior875) February 20, 2022
Why Pickett, why? Lmao...#UFC— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 20, 2022
Parker Porter edges Alan Baudot
Hey Parker, do you want to dance with me? @ufc #UFCVegas48— Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) February 20, 2022
Congrats Porter #UFCVegas48— Marcos Pezão (@pezao011) February 20, 2022
Jim Miller stops Nikolas Motta
As Father Time starts to run his ashy hands across my back, I’m always amazed at the vets who still perform at a high level. Salute to @JimMiller_155 on another great performance. #UFCVegas48— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) February 20, 2022
This guy is a legend @JimMiller_155 pic.twitter.com/FzJPSeSPAr— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) February 20, 2022
Congratulations @JimMiller_155 ! https://t.co/KUqQjAEMwi— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 20, 2022
Wow! Jim Miller! Turning back the clock on a super tough and young Motta! #UFCVegas48— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 20, 2022
Wow Jim Miller !!! Keep it up man— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 20, 2022
Congratulations @JimMiller_155 What a legend #UFCVegas48— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) February 20, 2022
What a legend, one of the OG’s I grew up watching! They don’t make them em like @JimMiller_155 anymore. #UFCVegas48— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) February 20, 2022
Legendary @JimMiller_155 strikes again— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) February 20, 2022
Jim Miller ain’t an OG. He still a G thang. #ufc— Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) February 20, 2022
Jim fudginnnn miller!!— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 20, 2022
Jim Miller #UFCVegas48— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) February 20, 2022
Iron Man, indeed, Jim Miller. #UFCVegas48— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) February 20, 2022
The OG!! Lets go Jim Miller that was impressive #UFCVegas48— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) February 20, 2022
Joaquin Buckley edges Abdul Razak Alhassan
The fact that this man is in his corner is jokes! I can’t #UFCVegas48— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 20, 2022
Dale brown coach of the year ? What you think @arielhelwani #UFCVegas48— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) February 20, 2022
Bet y’all feel silly making fun of that Dust guy ♂️ #UFCVegas48— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 20, 2022
Respect to both they left it all in there— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 20, 2022
Absolute scrap! Boys pushed it— Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) February 20, 2022
2-1 Dale Brown. #UFCVegas48— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) February 20, 2022
