 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC Vegas 48: Pros react to Jamahal Hill’s brutal KO of Johnny Walker, more

By Jose Youngs
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Walker v Hill Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Entering UFC Vegas 48, fight fans struggled to see a scenario where Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill reached the judges’ scorecards in the main event.

With Walker looking to rebound from a lackluster decision loss to Thiago Santo, and Jamahal Hill hoping to improve on his violent knockout of Jimmy Crute, fireworks were almost guaranteed when the two light heavyweights locked horns.

Spoiler alert: They delivered.

With one hellacious blow, Hill put Walker to sleep early into the opening frame.

Check out how fellow fighters reacted Hill’s highlight-reel knockout, as well as the entire night of action inside the UFC APEX.

Jamahal Hill knocks out Johnny Walker

Kyle Daukaus submits Jamie Pickett

Parker Porter edges Alan Baudot

Jim Miller stops Nikolas Motta

Joaquin Buckley edges Abdul Razak Alhassan

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...