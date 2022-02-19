UFC Vegas 48: Pros react to Jamahal Hill’s brutal KO of Johnny Walker, more

Entering UFC Vegas 48, fight fans struggled to see a scenario where Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill reached the judges’ scorecards in the main event.

With Walker looking to rebound from a lackluster decision loss to Thiago Santo, and Jamahal Hill hoping to improve on his violent knockout of Jimmy Crute, fireworks were almost guaranteed when the two light heavyweights locked horns.

Spoiler alert: They delivered.

With one hellacious blow, Hill put Walker to sleep early into the opening frame.

Check out how fellow fighters reacted Hill’s highlight-reel knockout, as well as the entire night of action inside the UFC APEX.

Jamahal Hill knocks out Johnny Walker

Wowww what a ko by Hill #UFCVegas48 defo unexpected — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 20, 2022

That KO was nuts! #UFCVegas48 — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) February 20, 2022

OMG Sweet dreams!!!!! — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) February 20, 2022

Oooooh Shit! @JamahalH just killed walker. My god...#UFC — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 20, 2022

Couldn’t be happier for @JamahalH what a boss #UFCVegas48 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 20, 2022

Wow Jamal Hill not playing! #UFCVegas48 — Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) February 20, 2022

Bruh I thought @JohnnyWalker was playing the way he fell — Devonte Smith (@KOE_KINGKAGEUFC) February 20, 2022

1 second to go and he tapped that’s why you just gotta go out… you never know how long is left #UFCVegas48 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) February 20, 2022

My dudeeeeeee you can’t tap with 1 second left #UFCVegas48 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 20, 2022

Wooooooooow! ‍♂️ WHERE THE HELL WAS HIS CORNER?!?! I would be screaming the time #UFCVegas48 — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) February 20, 2022

Bruh. Why wasn’t Picketts corner screaming out the countdown for the end of the round ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) February 20, 2022

Wow right at the bell #UFCVegas48 — Danny Chavez (@Dwarrior875) February 20, 2022

Why Pickett, why? Lmao...#UFC — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 20, 2022

Hey Parker, do you want to dance with me? @ufc #UFCVegas48 — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) February 20, 2022

As Father Time starts to run his ashy hands across my back, I’m always amazed at the vets who still perform at a high level. Salute to @JimMiller_155 on another great performance. #UFCVegas48 — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) February 20, 2022

Wow! Jim Miller! Turning back the clock on a super tough and young Motta! #UFCVegas48 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 20, 2022

Wow Jim Miller !!! Keep it up man — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 20, 2022

What a legend, one of the OG’s I grew up watching! They don’t make them em like @JimMiller_155 anymore. #UFCVegas48 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) February 20, 2022

Legendary @JimMiller_155 strikes again — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) February 20, 2022

Jim Miller ain’t an OG. He still a G thang. #ufc — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) February 20, 2022

Jim fudginnnn miller!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 20, 2022

The OG!! Lets go Jim Miller that was impressive #UFCVegas48 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) February 20, 2022

The fact that this man is in his corner is jokes! I can’t #UFCVegas48 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 20, 2022

Dale brown coach of the year ? What you think @arielhelwani #UFCVegas48 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) February 20, 2022

Bet y’all feel silly making fun of that Dust guy ‍♂️ #UFCVegas48 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 20, 2022

Respect to both they left it all in there — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 20, 2022