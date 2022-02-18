UFC Vegas 48, Bellator 247, and BKFC KnuckleMania 2 will all vie for the attention of combat sports fans this Saturday, and the MMA Fighting team is here to help you sort out your schedule.

Join Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee as we discuss the UFC main event between light heavyweights Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill, as well as what could be the best pure martial arts contest of the weekend in the Bellator 247 headliner between welterweights Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley, and all the chaos that could happen at a KnuckleMania 2 event that features Mike Perry, Julian Lane, Chad Mendes, Britain Hart-Beltran, Luis Palomino, and more.

Plus, which fights are flying under the radar and what’s the fight you should watch if you could only choose one?

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube.