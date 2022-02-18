BKFC KnuckleMania 2 weigh-in video, results

Watch Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s “KnuckleMania 2” event weigh-ins, which takes place Saturday at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

Former UFC fighter Mike Perry and notorious Ultimate Fighter 16 bad boy Julian Lane meet in a main event grudge match. Both fighters will have to hit the middleweight limit of 185 pounds (with one-pound allowance for a non-title bout).

Watch live video of the weigh-ins above, beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Also featured on the Knucklemania 2 main card, Luis Palomino defends a super welterweight title against Martin Brown, three-time UFC featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes makes his BKFC debut against Joshuah Alvarez a.k.a. “Famez”, and Britain Hart-Beltran fights Christine Ferea for a vacant 125-pound belt.

BKFC KnuckleMania 2 is set to air live at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday, beginning with a free preliminary card on FITE. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET and can be purchased on FITE pay-per-view for $4.99.

See the full lineup and weigh-in results below:

Mike Perry (175.4) vs. Julian Lane (175.7)

Luis Palomino (154.6) vs. Martin Brown (154.6)

Chad Mendes (155.8) vs. Joshua “Famez” Alvarez (161.4)

Britain Hart-Beltran (123.5) vs. Christine Ferea (124.8)

Gustavo Trujillo (218) vs. Steve Townsel (217.6)

Jade Masson-Wong (125.3) vs. Christine Vicens (125.8)

Francesco Ricchi (174.8) vs. Jake Bostwick (175.5)

Uly Diaz (183.9) vs. Sawyer Depee (191.3)

Edgard Plazaola (145.6) vs. Chevvy Bridges (145.9)

Jomi Escoboza (184.3) vs. Zion Tomlinson (185.2)

Mario Vargas (167.8) vs. Yosdenis Cedeno (166.7)