Video: Jamahal Hill does sports drink shoey to celebrate making weight

Jamahal Hill celebrated in style after making championship weight for Saturday’s main event.

“Sweet Dreams” headlines UFC Vegas 48 opposite Johnny Walker and he tipped the scales at 205 pounds on the dot at Friday’s official weigh-ins. Immediately afterwards, Hill took out a shoe and poured what appeared to be a BODYARMOR sports drink into it before doing a shoey.

Watch Walker’s immediate post-weigh-in hydration above.

The shoey, popularized by heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa, has become a notable part of MMA culture with fans regularly being featured on camera indulging in the drinking ritual whenever Tuivasa fights. One can assume that the contents of Hill’s bottle were strictly non-alcoholic.

Walker also successfully made weight for the bout, coming in at 206 pounds.

This will be Walker’s second consecutive UFC main event, while Hill headlines for the promotion for the first time. The light heavyweights were promoted to the top of the card following the originally scheduled main event between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev being postponed until UFC 272 on March 5 due to a delay with Fiziev’s visa.