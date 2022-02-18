UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in results: Johnny Walker vs. Jamahal Hill official, Gabriel Benitez misses again

Saturday’s main event is ready to roll.

Light heavyweight headliners Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill both successfully made weight at Friday’s official UFC Vegas 48 weigh-ins, with Walker hitting 206 pounds on the scale and Hill weighing 205 pounds on the dot. This is the second straight main event for Walker and the first for Hill after they were promoted to the main event following the postponement of a lightweight headliner between Rafael dos Anjos and Rafael Fiziev.

Gabriel Benitez was Friday’s lone weight miss, coming in two pounds over the featherweight limit for his bout with David Onama. It is the second time that the veteran has missed weight in his UFC career.

Last May, Benitez missed the featherweight limit by 4.5 pounds for UFC Vegas 25, which resulted in opponent Jonathan Pearce declining the bout.

Per the UFC, Benitez vs. Onama will proceed at a catchweight with Benitez forfeiting 30 percent of his purse as penalty.

Aside from Benitez, the other 23 fighters competing on Saturday’s card successfully made weight.

See the UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Johnny Walker (206) vs. Jamahal Hill (205)

Kyle Daukaus (193.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (194) — 195-pound catchweight bout

Parker Porter (263) vs. Alan Baudot (256)

Jim Miller (156) vs. Nikolas Motta (154.5)

Joaquin Buckley (183) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (186)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Gabriel Benitez (148)* vs. David Onama (144.5)

Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs. Stephanie Egger (135)

Chas Skelly (146) vs. Mark Striegl (145)

Diana Belbita (116) vs. Gloria de Paula (115.5)

Chad Anheliger (135) vs. Jesse Strader (135)

Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez (146)

Mario Bautista (135.5) vs. Jay Perrin (136)

*Benitez missed weight by two pounds for his featherweight bout against David Onama. The bout will proceed at a catchweight with Benitez forfeiting 30 percent of his purse as penalty