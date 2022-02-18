MMA Fighting has Bellator 274 weigh-in video for Saturday’s event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Watch the ceremonial weigh-in video above, courtesy of Bellator MMA.

Ceremonial weigh-ins are scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

In the main event, top contenders Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley cannot weigh more than 171 pounds, the maximum weight allowed for their welterweight fight.

Gracie (11-2) and Storley (12-1) are both coming off of wins that prevented losing skids, with Gracie finishing Mark Lemminger via strikes at Bellator 266 and Storley earning a split nod over Dante Schiro at Bellator 265.

Get Bellator 274 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (Showtime at 9 p.m. ET)

Neiman Gracie (170.75) vs. Logan Storley (170.75)

Andrey Koreshkov (171) vs. Chance Rencountre (169.5)

Georgi Karakhanyan (156) vs. Adam Piccolotti (155.5)

Davion Franklin (262.75) vs. Said Sowma (243)

Preliminaries (MMA Fighting at 6 p.m. ET)

Mandel Nallo (155.4) vs. Nick Browne (155.2)

Brennan Ward (174.8) vs. Brandon Bell (173.8)

Jaylon Bates (136) vs. Chris Disonell (135.2)

Aviv Gozali (155.8) vs. Bobby King (156)

DeAnna Bennett (125.4) vs. Justine Kish (125.6)

Jordan Newman (185.6) vs. Cody Herbert (188.6)

Justin Montalvo (154.2) vs. Corey Samuels (155.4)

Isaiah Hokit (145.8) vs. Theodore Macuka (145.5)

Orlando Mendoza (170.6) vs. Jonathan Di Lorenzo (169.8)