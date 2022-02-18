ONE Championship signs jiu-jitsu standout Danielle Kelly

When Danielle Kelly is compete in mixed martial arts, she will do so for ONE Championship.

A promotional official confirmed to MMA Fighting on Friday that Kelly has signed with ONE. Similar to the contract ADCC gold medalist Gordon Ryan signed this past March, Kelly will compete for the promotion in grappling matches and, when she’s ready to make the transition, MMA.

Kelly also confirmed the signing via Instagram, while expressing gratitude in regards to her new opportunity.

“I can’t put into words how much this means to me,” Kelly stated. “I try my best to be the best I can be whether that’s on or off the mats. I love what ONE represents.”

The 26-year-old is a veteran for jiu-jitsu and grappling events such as the ADCC Trials, Eddie Bravo Invitational, Quintet, and Fury Pro. Kelly most recently competed against former UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza at December’s Fury Pro 3 and picked up a victory after Esparza suffered a nasty cut over her eye following a big slam. Kelly also holds a submission victory over current UFC flyweight Cynthia Calvillo via ankle lock at Quintet Ultra in 2019.

As of now, there is no official timetable revealed for when Kelly will make her promotional debut.