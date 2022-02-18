UFC Vegas 48 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 48 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday.

The UFC Vegas 48 official weigh-ins will be at 12 p.m. E.T., and MMA Fighting will carry a live stream courtesy of Ag. Fight.

In the main event, light heavyweights Johnny Walker and Jamahal Hill can weigh no more than 206 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title light heavyweight bout.

See the results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Johnny Walker (206) vs. Jamahal Hill (205)

Kyle Daukaus (193.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (194) — 195-pound catchweight bout

Parker Porter (263) vs. Alan Baudot

Jim Miller (156) vs. Nikolas Motta (154.5)

Joaquin Buckley (183) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (186)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Gabriel Benitez (148)* vs. David Onama (144.5)

Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs. Stephanie Egger (135)

Chas Skelly vs. Mark Striegl (145)

Diana Belbita (116) vs. Gloria de Paula (115.5)

Chad Anheliger (135) vs. Jesse Strader (135)

Jonathan Pearce (145.5) vs. Christian Rodriguez

Mario Bautista (135.5) vs. Jay Perrin

*missed weight