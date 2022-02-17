Recent UFC signee Jennifer Gonzalez released before Feb. 26 debut

Jennifer Gonzalez won’t be competing in the UFC after all.

MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz confirmed with sources with knowledge of the news that Gonzalez (13-5) has been released from the promotion ahead of what was to be her UFC debut against Josiane Nunes (8-1) at UFC Vegas 49 on Feb. 26.

The reason for Gonzalez’s release is unknown at this time. Officials are seeking a replacement opponent to fight Nunes on next Saturday’s card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to be headlined by a lightweight bout between Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green.

Gonzalez was set to enter the UFC on a seven-fight win streak after Ultimate Warrior Challenge, Combate, and Super Fight League. A native of Chile, Gonzalez has won all of her pro bouts by submission (10) or KO/TKO (13).

Should Nunes find a new opponent, this will be her second UFC appearance. She made a successful debut this past August with a first-round knockout of Bea Malecki.