Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly set for April 30 UFC event

Veteran featherweights Darren Elkins and Tristan Connelly will fight at an April 30 UFC event expected to be named UFC Vegas 53.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the fight to MMA Fighting following a report from Global BC. UFC Vegas 53 is expected to take place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Elkins and Connelly are both in need of a turnaround after recent setbacks. Elkins went toe-to-toe with Cub Swanson before getting caught by a wheel kick that led to a TKO loss this past December. Previously, he had won two straight in fights against Eduardo Garagorri and Darrick Minner.

Connelly, meanwhile, suffered the first loss of his brief UFC career in a decision setback against Pat Sabatini, which came after a win at welterweight over Michel Pereira.