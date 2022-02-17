We Got Next: Roberto Soldic, Ronnie Lawrence, Jay Perrin, Isaac Dulgarian, and Josh Fremd

KSW two-division champion Roberto Soldic seems to be at an interesting crossroads in regards to his fighting future.

Soldic (7:58) kicks off this week’s edition of We Got Next to recap his incredible KO win over Mamed Khalidov to add the middleweight championship to his collection at KSW 65 in December, having one fight left on his KSW deal — which has an expiration date — his team preparing to meet with KSW officials this weekend to discuss what he would need to stick around, his thoughts on fighting in the UFC, what other promotions have stood out should he hit free agency, and why his dream fight would be against Conor McGregor.

New UFC featherweight Isaac Dulgarian (36:38) talks earning a contract at FAC 12: Dana White’s Lookin’ For a Fight earlier this month, his reaction to Eduardo Dantas’ incredible head kick KO in the co-main event before making the walk, how he found out about earning the spot on the UFC roster, wanting to take his time before making his octagon debut, possibly moving down to 135, and having a hobby as a beekeeper.

New UFC middleweight Josh Fremd (54:35) recaps his second-round submission win at FAC 12: Dana White Lookin’ For a Fight to earn a contract, talks getting to meet the UFC president and The Nelk Boys, what his thought process was watching the rest of the card following his win, when he wants to make his first octagon walk, and his thoughts on the Super Bowl this past Sunday.

In addition, Jay Perrin (1:09:25) discusses getting the call for a short notice UFC debut against Mario Bautista this Saturday at UFC Vegas 48 and how he got the call, and Ronnie Lawrence (1:32:24) recaps his unanimous decision win over Mana Martinez at UFC 271.

