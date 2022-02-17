 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kevin Holland gives his side of Sean Strickland altercation: ‘Don’t like his shtick’

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland talks about his strange rivalry with Sean Strickland, his upcoming debut at 170 pounds against Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira, why he didn’t go to train in Dagestan, and more.

