Filed under: News UFC Latest News Kevin Holland gives his side of Sean Strickland altercation: 'Don't like his shtick' By MMA Fighting Newswire Feb 17, 2022, 4:00pm EST

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland talks about his strange rivalry with Sean Strickland, his upcoming debut at 170 pounds against Alex "Cowboy" Oliveira, why he didn't go to train in Dagestan, and more.
