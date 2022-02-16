UFC veteran Mike Swick announces cancer diagnosis: ‘Toughest and most aggressive battle I have ever had’

Mike Swick is facing his “toughest and most aggressive battle” after being diagnosed with cancer seven years following his final MMA bout.

A member of the original The Ultimate Fighter season in 2004 and veteran of 15 UFC appearances, the 42-year-old Houston native published a lengthy post on Instagram revealing he spent the past five weeks undergoing chemotherapy sessions.

“I apparently had this for over seven months without knowing,” he wrote. “Even after passing an initial biopsy on my lymph node. Since all vitals were good and I passed all regular tests and blood work, we assumed it was the Johnson and Johnson vaccine side effects, since the nodes [swell] up literally the day after I got it.

“So if you scroll back seven months on my IG, you can see how much fun I was having with cancer and not even knowing it. Free-diving, skydiving, training… kinda crazy. Be safe everyone and never listen to the first diagnosis.”

Swick (15-6) competed as a professional MMA fighter between 1998 and 2015, defeating the likes of Joe Riggs, David Loiseau, Josh Burkman, Ben Saunders and Alex Schoenauer in the UFC before ending his career on a 1-4 run that spanned six years.

Read Swick’s full statement below.