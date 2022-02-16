Tatsuro Taira set to make UFC debut against fellow newcomer Carlos Candelario on April 30

Undefeated Japanese flyweight standout Tatsuro Taira has his octagon debut set.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting at Taira will face Carlos Candelario at the UFC’s event on April 30. The bout was first revealed on UFC Stats.

Taira has won all 10 of his professional bouts, most of them taking place in the Shooto promotion where he captured their flyweight title with a first-round submission this past April. The 22-year-old has finished nine of his victories — eight of those in the first round.

Candelario (8-1) recently had his eight-fight win streak snapped on Dana White’s Contender Series in August, losing a controversial split decision to Victor Altamirano. Despite the loss, the UFC president awarded Candelario a contract after his second appearance on the show. After earning a unanimous decision win on the Contender Series in August 2017, “The Cannon” dealt with a litany of injuries that kept him out of action for four years, leading to a decision win at CES 63 — less than a month before his DWCS bout.

As of now, a main event for the UFC’s April 30 fight card has yet to be announced.