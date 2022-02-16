Video: Kevin Holland lights up second troll with slew of body kicks: ‘Two down, way too many to go’

Kevin Holland has improved to 2-0 taking on internet trolls that have called him out, although this time there was a bit more respect involved.

Holland, who will be dropping to welterweight for the first time in his UFC career at UFC 272 when he takes on Alex Oliveira, sparred with an individual at Main Street Boxing in Houston. According to Holland, the man showed up to a meet and greet and referred to him as “Brunson” before getting an autograph, then becoming the second fan victim for the No. 13-ranked middleweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings.

Watch the direct messaging exchange, and the final seconds of the sparring video below:

In the end, Holland gave the fan his due for acting respectful, and showing up to the session.

“Honestly, I liked this troll way more,” Holland stated. “So this guy at the meet and greet called me Brunson... later he got an autograph, next day he got the pleasure of being troll No. 2. Two down, way too many to go. I’m gonna start needing help.

“Dude ended up being respectful so, yes, I respect him for showing up.”

In January, Holland took on his first internet troll in a grappling match, tapping him out with a choke.