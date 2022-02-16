Morning Report: Cris Cyborg reveals she has ‘one or two’ more fights left on Bellator contract

Cris Cyborg has collected titles in every major promotion she’s ever fought for thus resulting in her becoming MMA’s version of a “grand slam champion.”

Currently the Bellator featherweight queen, Cyborg made her trek into the promotion in 2019 before debuting in Jan. 2020. The Curitiba, Brazil native came from the UFC where she enjoyed a run with the title before dropping it to Amanda Nunes in their big champion vs. champion superfight at UFC 232 in Dec. 2018. One rebound win later over Felicia Spencer and Cyborg was on her way out of the company.

As soon as this summer, it could be onto yet another relocation for the 36-year-old all-time great.

“I have one or two fights left on my contract,” Cyborg said on The Catch-up with James Lynch. “My current contract I’m gonna finish in the summer. So I’m ready to fight and just waiting for the next opponent. I’m never going to choose opponents.

“My manager said maybe April [for my next fight] and it can maybe be Arlene Blencowe, which would be a rematch. I’ll never choose opponents, but I would like to fight new girls. If it’s gonna be Arlene Blencowe, it’s gonna be a great fight, too. But I’m just going to be ready for April if the opportunity comes.”

The timing of Cyborg’s contract expiration comes at a very interesting time considering the unbeaten Kayla Harrison still remains afloat in the MMA free agency sea. One would have to imagine there could be some leverage both fighters could collectively use to get themselves good deals, along with a huge fight with each other. However, it’s not like that fight couldn’t also take place inside the PFL cage, Harrison’s primary MMA home and a promotion Cyborg has yet to fight for.

Where does the UFC fit into all of this? Well, never say never, but it’s pretty safe to assume we won’t see UFC President Dana White and Cyborg getting along anytime soon after how their relationship ended in 2019.

As for immediate next options for Cyborg, it seemed all too obvious that former UFC bantamweight title challenger Cat Zingano would be the next woman up after picking up two featherweight wins in Bellator. Instead, Zingano was just announced to be facing Pam Sorenson at Bellator 276 on Mar. 12.

Recently, Zingano took to Twitter declaring that Cyborg has been dodging drug testing for their potential clash. This, of course, didn’t sit too well with the champ and the two likely won’t be getting along anytime soon.

“I’m not surprised about that because I hear she’s asking for a lot of money to fight,” Cyborg said of the Zingano vs. Sorenson news. “If you really want to fight — I know she’s finding a lot of excuses, I’ve never refused a drug test — and if you see her career, before she’s doing the program with USADA, she’s undefeated. After USADA, she’s been losing fights for five years. So I don’t know what she’s saying. Why are you choosing to fight on the YouTube preliminaries rather than a main event? Everything she’s doing is just an excuse.”

"That is the best KO I've ever seen. It's so good that I wish I was on the receiving end of it." - A direct quote from one of my casual-level MMA fan friends after seeing that spinning wheel kick.

