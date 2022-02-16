The MMA Hour with Israel Adesanya and Tim Simpson in studio, Ciryl Gane, Casey O’Neill, and Jessica-Rose Clark

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: UFC bantamweight Jessica-Rose Clark stops by to preview her UFC Vegas 48 fight against Stephanie Egger.

1:30 p.m.: UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane reflects on his title loss to Francis Ngannou and discusses his next step.

2 p.m.: Flyweight up-and-comer Casey O’Neill returns to chat about her UFC 271 win over Roxanne Modafferi, what’s next, and more.

2:30 p.m.: I answer all your questions in the latest edition of On The Nose.

3 p.m.: MMA manager Tim Simpson joins us in studio to discuss Israel Adesanya’s win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 271, what it’s like to manage the champ, and more.

3:30 p.m.: Fresh off his latest title defense, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya joins us in studio to reflect on his week at UFC 271, and much more.

4:30 p.m.: It’s GC time as we break down all the best bets for the busy MMA weekend.