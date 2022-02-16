Warlley Alves reveals ACL tear on his birthday forced UFC 270 withdrawal, eyes late 2022 return following surgery

Warlley Alves will be forced out of action for several months after injuring his right knee earlier this year.

Alves, who was scheduled to face Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 270 on Jan. 22, told MMA Fighting he tore his ACL in his right knee on Jan. 4 — the same day as his 31st birthday — and had surgery four days later in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The surgery was deemed a success and Alves is expected to be cleared to return to competition again later this year.

“I think I’ll be able to come back to train hard in about five months,” Alves said. “God willing, I’ll be back [to the octagon] in September.”

Alves has bounced between wins and losses since 2018. The TUF: Brazil season 3 welterweight winner last fought in June 2021, losing via stoppage to Jeremiah Wells in Las Vegas after stopping Mounir Lazzez inside the opening round in Abu Dhabi.