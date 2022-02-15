Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon moved to UFC 274

Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon have a new date.

Cerrone and Lauzon were originally expected to face each other at a UFC Fight Night event on April 30; however, multiple sources have confirmed that the bout will now take place at UFC 274 on May 7th. MMA Junkie was first to report the change in date.

With more than 60 combined UFC fights between them, “Cowboy” and Lauzon are two of the most experienced fighters on the UFC roster, but both men have had tough runs of late. Cerrone has gone 0-5 with one no contest in his last six fights, while Lauzon has not competed in over two years and is 2-4 over his last six bouts. Still, with the two men combining for 13 Fight of the Nights and 20 other post-fight bonuses inside the UFC, the lightweight contest between the two fan favorites figures to be hotly anticipated.

UFC 274 does not yet have a location but will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between champion Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka. A lightweight title bout between champion Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje is set to serve as the co-main event.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Damon Martin contributed to this report.