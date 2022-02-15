UFC 271 medical suspensions: Derrick Lewis gets 60 days, while two fighters get indefinite suspensions

Derrick Lewis won’t be on the sidelines for too long after suffering a second-round KO loss to Tai Tuivasa this past Saturday.

Lewis was suspended for 60 days following his bout at UFC 271 in his home city of Houston, Texas, per the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. In the win, despite taking some big shots early on, Tuivasa is only facing a seven-day suspension.

Headliners Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker were issued suspensions until Feb. 28 following their five-round battle for the middleweight title. Adesanya successfully retained his championship via unanimous decision.

Two fighters were given indefinite suspensions following the UFC’s February PPV event. Marcelo Rojo — who was submitted by Kyler Phillips in the third round of their bantamweight matchup — and Maxim Grishin, who defeated William Knight via unanimous decision in the event’s opening bout, could be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Medical suspensions were released on Tuesday by official ABC record-keeper mixedmartialarts.com. The TDLR does not disclose details of the injuries.

See the full list of UFC 271 medical suspensions below:

Israel Adesanya: Suspended until Feb. 28

Robert Whittaker: Suspended until Feb. 28

Tai Tuivasa: Suspended until Feb. 20

Derrick Lewis: Suspended until April 14

Jared Cannonier: Suspended until Feb. 20

Derek Brunson: Suspended until March 15

Renato Moicano: Suspended until Feb. 20

Alexander Hernandez: Suspended until March 15

Bobby Green: Suspended until Feb. 22

Nasrat Haqparast: Suspended until Feb. 22

Andrei Arlovski: Suspended until Feb. 22

Jared Vanderaa: Suspended until Feb. 22

Casey O’Neill: Suspended until Feb. 22

Roxanne Modafferi: Suspended until Feb. 22

Kyler Phillips: Suspended until Feb. 20

Marcelo Rojo: Suspended indefinitely

Carlos Ulberg: Suspended until Feb. 22

Fabio Cherant: Suspended until Feb. 22

Ronnie Lawrence: Suspended until March 6

Mana Martinez: Suspended until March 6

Jacob Malkoun: Suspended until Feb. 22

AJ Dobson: Suspended until Feb. 22

Douglas Silva de Andrade: Suspended until March 30

Sergey Morozov: Suspended until March 30

Jeremiah Wells: Suspended until Feb. 20

Blood Diamond: Suspended until Feb. 20

Maxim Grishin: Suspended indefinitely

William Knight: Suspended until Feb. 22