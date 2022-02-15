Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson, John Salter vs. Johnny Eblen among additions to Bellator 276 lineup

Cat Zingano will fight in March, but not in a title fight against Cris Cyborg.

Promotional officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Tuesday that Zingano will face Pam Sorenson in a preliminary bout at Bellator 276. The event takes place March 12 at the Family Arena in St. Charles, Miss. The Irish Sun was first to report the featherweight matchup.

In addition, Bellator officials confirmed to MMA Fighting a number of additions to the fight card. In a middleweight matchup, recent title challenger John Salter will take on the surging Johnny Eblen in a main card matchup. Salter will look to bounce back from a third-round TKO loss to champion Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 264, while Eblen — an American Top Team standout — has won all 10 of his pro bouts, including a 5-0 start to his Bellator career.

The preliminary card will also feature a welterweight contest between Derek Anderson and Goiti Yamauchi, a featherweight matchup between Cody Law and Johnny Soto, as well as newly re-signed Roman Faraldo — fresh off his KO of the Year candidate at Bellator 271 — taking on Kelvin Rayford.

Diana Avsaragova will make her third Bellator appearance as she faces Ashley Deen in a flyweight bout, and Romero Cotton will put his undefeated record on the line against Lance Wright.

Bellator 276 will be headlined by a five-round featherweight bout between Adam Borics and Mads Burnell.

Check out the updated fight card below:

Main Card, 9 p.m. ET, Showtime

Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell

Phil Davis vs. Julius Anglickas

John Salter vs. Johnny Eblen

Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

Preliminary Card, 6 p.m. ET, MMA Fighting

Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson

Alex Polizzi vs. Jose Augusto

Derek Anderson vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Romero Cotton vs. Lance Wright

Diana Avsaragova vs. Ashley Deen

Cody Law vs. Johnny Soto

Roman Faraldo vs. Kelvin Rayford

Jordan Howard vs. Trevor Ward

Dan Busch vs. Josh Augustine