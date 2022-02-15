 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fighter vs. Writer: Michael Bisping discusses the fallout from UFC 271, Israel Adesanya’s place among the greatest of all-time

By Damon Martin
UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping returns to The Fighter vs. The Writer to discuss the fallout from UFC 271 where Israel Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker in the main event.

Bisping will give his thoughts on how the fight played out while also responding to criticism over his commentary during the fight. He will also discuss Adesanya’s place in history after this latest win and what he’ll have to do to consider himself one of the all time greats in the sport.

The former UFC champion will also detail what’s next for Adesanya in the division including potential challenges from Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland.

Bisping will also give his thoughts on Tai Tuivasa’s stunning knockout win over Derrick Lewis and where he fits into the hierarchy of the heavyweight division now with this victory.

All this and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

