UFC Vegas 49 poster released featuring Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush gets his first spotlight on a UFC poster while Islam Makhachev returns to headliner duty for UFC Vegas 49.

The pivotal lightweight matchup headlines UFC Vegas 49 on Feb. 26 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The fight card airs live on ESPN+.

Check out the event poster released on Monday by the UFC.

Vale o posto de desafiante ao cinturão peso-leve?



Quem levará a melhor no LUTAÇO entre @BeneilDariush e @MakhachevMMA no #UFCVegas49? pic.twitter.com/oPD69p9aIT — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) February 14, 2022

The winner of the Makhachev vs. Dariush bout is expected to factor into the title picture at 155 pounds. Both fighters have built impressive résumés as of late, and the winner of an upcoming title bout between champ Charles Oliveira and ex-interim champ Justin Gaethje could be waiting as the next challenge.

Makhachev, a protege of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has won nine straight bouts en route to his second UFC headliner. Dariush, meanwhile, has won seven straight, including a win over ex-interim champ Tony Ferguson in his most recent appearance.

UFC Vegas 49 is co-headlined by a middleweight fight between Misha Cirkunov and Wellington Turman.