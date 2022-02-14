Impa Kasanganay books first post-UFC fight against Raimond Magomedaliev at Eagle FC 46

UFC veteran Impa Kasanganay will compete in his first fight since exiting the promotion when he faces Raimond Magomedaliev at the upcoming Eagle FC 46 card on March 11.

Eagle FC officials confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting on Monday.

A once highly-touted prospect who picked up two wins on the UFC’s Contender Series, Kasanganay made an immediate impact in the UFC with a win over Maki Pitolo in his debut.

Unfortunately, things went south in his next fight when Kasanganay suffered a brutal loss to Joaquin Buckley in a highlight-reel moment that went viral and was later named MMA Fighting’s 2020 Knockout of the Year. Kasanganay rebounded with a win over Sasha Palatnikov, but then fell to Carlston Harris before exiting the promotion.

Now Kasanganay will look to get back on track, though he’ll have a difficult test awaiting him for his Eagle FC debut.

Magomedaliev, a 9-1 Russian welterweight, has won four fights in a row, including a punishing ground-and-pound finish ober UFC and WEC veteran Anthony Njokuani at Eagle FC 44 in January. He’ll look to make that streak five straight against Kasanganay in March as part of the upcoming card headlined by UFC veterans Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez in a special 165-pound bout.