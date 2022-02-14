Conor McGregor, Tyson Fury trade shots on Twitter after Fury praises Khabib Nurmagomedov

It was only a matter of time until Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury started trading social media shots.

Over the weekend, McGregor and Fury exchanged insulting tweets after McGregor took umbrage with a Fury tweet from January in which he praised former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor hits out at Tyson Fury and brands him a "Versace twat" after he praised Khabib Nurmagomedov… pic.twitter.com/dV99eQrLQV — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 13, 2022

McGregor’s opening comments (h/t talkSport) were vague, vulgar, and mostly unintelligible, but he appeared to be attacking Fury not only for supporting his longtime rival but for a May 2021 incident involving Fury’s friend Billy Joe Saunders. Saunders’ father and team got into an altercation with security following Saunders’ loss to Canelo Alvarez and McGregor is accusing Fury of not doing anything to help Saunders.

Fury responded by criticizing McGregor for his lack of in-cage success in recent years as well as an April 2019 incident in which McGregor struck an elderly man at a pub.

come back when u win a fight mush,

& the difference in me & you is i don’t get myself in trouble & people actually like me, your just a bully who hit old man, & yes Big up the hulk Joe, #morecambebay. in the house. — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 13, 2022

The exchange continued from there as McGregor followed with more insults.

Conor McGregor hits back at Tyson Fury… pic.twitter.com/M4p4LVI6WB — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 13, 2022

Fury then made reference to McGregor’s submission losses to Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz, writing that “[McGregor] has done more tapping than [Michael Jackson’s] old dance shoes.

@TheNotoriousMMA has done more Tapping than MJ,s old dance shoes. — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) February 13, 2022

McGregor’s previous tweets were later deleted and the former two-division UFC champion appeared to drop the beef, while also quote tweeting a clip sent by a fan of a past interview in which Fury praised McGregor’s prominence in MMA.

It’s all good, we forget it. Fair play Tyson. God bless ya mate #mentalhealthawareness https://t.co/hGKmFcdPNF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 13, 2022

“It’s all good, we forget it,” McGregor wrote. “Fair play Tyson. God bless ya mate.”