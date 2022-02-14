Morning Report: Tai Tuivasa convinced Dana White to do a shoey at UFC 271 after KO of Derrick Lewis

Saturday was a banner day for UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa, who scored the biggest victory of his MMA career when he knocked Derrick Lewis out cold in the co-main event of UFC 271. Not only did Tuivasa win the fight in vicious fashion, but perhaps even more impressively, he did so while taking enormous punches from Lewis, one of the hardest hitters in UFC history. But arguably Tuivasa’s most impressive feat was still yet to come because after UFC 271, “Bam Bam” finally convinced UFC President Dana White to do a shoey.

The shoey has become the trademark celebration of Tuivasa who, following each of his victories in the octagon, will mingle with fans on his way out of the arena and frequently chug whatever alcoholic beverages (and sometimes other things) that fans dump in their shoes. During Tuivasa’s current winning streak, the Australian slugger has been attempting to get White to join in on the fun, to no avail. But on Saturday, Tuivasa finally got him to do it.

At the post-fight press conference, White, who has previously said a shoey is “the last f*cking thing I would do” was asked if he would finally give in to the Tuivasa magic and the UFC President reluctantly agreed.

“Oh, Jesus Christ. I’m not getting out of this thing am I?”

In fact, he was not.

Later in the evening, Tuivasa tracked White down and White did his first shoey.

Instead of a traditional shoey from the worn footwear of someone nearby, White chugged his beverage from Tuivasa’s “ShoeyVasa” product, basically a beer bong in the shape of a shoe. Afterwards, Tuivasa was complimentary of White’s first foray into footwear funneling.

“He f*cking did alright, actually,” Tuivasa said in his post-fight press conference. “He was fine. He downed the whole thing too. He did well.... I feel good - even better that the boss did a shoey out of my ShoeyVasa. It’s a win-win for me.”

Tuivasa has now won five fights in a row inside the UFC and having just knocked out the No. 4 ranked heavyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, “The King of the Shoey” is expected to move into the top five of the division.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Umar Nurmagomedov (13-0) vs. Brian Kelleher (24-12); UFC 272, Mar. 5.

Angela Hill (13-11) vs. Virna Jandiroba (17-3); UFC Fight Night, May 14.

FINAL THOUGHTS

UFC 271 was a really good night of fights. I still can’t believe Tai Tuivasa ate all those shots and didn’t get slept. I hope y’all enjoyed it as much as I did.

Thanks for reading and see y’all tomorrow!

