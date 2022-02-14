Bibiano Fernandes vs. John Lineker re-booked for ONE: Lights Out in March

A bantamweight title bout between ONE Championship king Bibiano Fernandes and No. 1 contender John Lineker is now set for ONE: Lights Out on March 11, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting. The event will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Fernandes and Lineker were originally scheduled to meet on Dec. 5, but ended up moved to Feb. 11 after the event was cancelled due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The matchup was recently postponed after Lineker tested positive for the virus just days before the fight in Singapore.

“The Flash” Fernandes (24-4), who hasn’t stepped inside the cage since Oct. 2019, will put his ONE belt on the line for a record 10th time against his fellow Brazilian. Fernandes fought twice that year, winning both times against Kevin Belingon.

Lineker (34-9) is 3-0 since parting ways with the UFC in 2019 and joining ONE, earning a decision over Muin Gafurov in his debut and then stopping Belingon and Troy Worthen. “Hands of Stone” scored more than half his MMA wins by stoppage with 16 knockouts and four submissions.

ONE: Lights Out will also feature a featherweight championship clash between Thanh Le and Garry Tonon.