The MMA Hour with Eugene Bareman, Jared Cannonier, Roxanne Modafferi, Booker T, and Johnny Walker

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET - Eugene Bareman returns to the show with a special guest (or guests) to talk about City Kickboxing’s showing at UFC 271.

1:30 - UFC middleweight Jared Cannonier talks about his big win over Derek Brunson at UFC 271 and his apparent title shot.

2 - Women’s MMA pioneer Roxanne Modafferi reflects on her retirement fight at UFC 271.

2:30 - GC goes over his best bets at UFC 271 and the upcoming weekend of MMA betting action.

3 - Legendary wrestler Booker T joins the show to talk about his experience at UFC 271.

3:30 - UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker talks about his UFC Vegas 48 headliner against Jamahal Hill.

4 - New York Ric is back to talk about all the latest goings on in MMA.

