The MMA Hour with Eugene Bareman, Jared Cannonier, Roxanne Modafferi, Booker T, and Johnny Walker

By Ariel Helwani Updated
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET - Eugene Bareman returns to the show with a special guest (or guests) to talk about City Kickboxing’s showing at UFC 271.

1:30 - UFC middleweight Jared Cannonier talks about his big win over Derek Brunson at UFC 271 and his apparent title shot.

2 - Women’s MMA pioneer Roxanne Modafferi reflects on her retirement fight at UFC 271.

2:30 - GC goes over his best bets at UFC 271 and the upcoming weekend of MMA betting action.

3 - Legendary wrestler Booker T joins the show to talk about his experience at UFC 271.

3:30 - UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker talks about his UFC Vegas 48 headliner against Jamahal Hill.

4 - New York Ric is back to talk about all the latest goings on in MMA.

