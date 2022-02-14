On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 271

It seems all signs are pointing toward a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier following their respective victories on Saturday, but where does Robert Whittaker go after dropping to 0-2 against the current champion?

This week on On To the Next One, that question is answered from a matchmaking perspective following a memorable UFC 271 event.

Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Tai Tuivasa following the biggest win of his career in the co-main event, along with Derrick Lewis, Renato Moicano after stopping Alexander Hernandez, Bobby Green, who kicked off the main card with a unanimous decision over Nasrat Haqparast, and more with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee.

If you missed the live stream, you can still watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.