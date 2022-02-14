Uriah Hall says Darren Till ‘really scared to fight me,’ Till responds

Uriah Hall has his reasons for why he believes he wasn’t booked against Darren Till for his next bout, but Till certainly doesn’t agree.

Hall is slated to face Andre Muniz at the UFC’s April 16 event, but had called for a fight with Till many times on social media. In a recent interview with The Schmo, the No. 12 ranked middleweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings feels as if Till wasn’t as motivated to sign the dotted line.

“I wanted Darren Till, but he’s just being a punk ass b*tch,” Hall said. “I don’t know what happened, or if he’s playing the UFC or what not, but he’s the guy that makes sense.

“I wanted him, but I think he’s just scared. I think he’s really scared, either that, or he’s injured or some sh*t. He’s always making excuses. That’s how I look at him, he talks smack but I know when I stand in front of him he’s gonna be quiet. So I know I can beat him, I just know I can beat him. He’s short, he sucks, he’s ugly and I just know I can kick his ass.”

Till, of course, is not one to stand by and allow another fighter to besmirch his name. The No. 11 ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings took to Twitter on Saturday to clear the air from his perspective.

@UriahHallMMA brother brother brother, you just did a interview saying I am scared of you? I jumped up to middleweight and straight off the bat fought 2 of the best middleweights there is in gastelum & Whittaker.

I have never turned a fight down at WW or MW. — D (@darrentill2) February 12, 2022

Hall recently had his four-fight winning streak snapped by Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC Vegas 33 this past July. Till has lost his last two bouts and is 1-4 over his last five appearances. In his most recent fight, Till was submitted by Derek Brunson in the third round in the main event of September’s UFC Vegas 36 event.

Till added one last response to Hall on Monday morning.