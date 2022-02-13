UFC 271 post-fight show: Reaction to Israel Adesanya’s title defense, Tai Tuivasa’s vicious knockout win

Israel Adesnaya improved to 2-0 against Robert Whittaker on Saturday night, although he certainly had to work a bit harder this time around en route to a unanimous decision victory in the main event of UFC 271.

Following the UFC’s second PPV event of the year, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jose Youngs, Shaun Al-Shatti, Alexander K. Lee, and Jed Meshew discuss the latest UFC title defense for Adesanya, Tai Tuivasa’s incredible finish of Derrick Lewis, and more.

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and YouTube.