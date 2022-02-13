Watch Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa full fight video highlights from UFC 271, courtesy of the UFC.

UFC 271 took place on Feb. 12 at Toyota Center in Houston. Derrick Lewis (26-9, 1 no-contest) squared off against Tai Tuivasa (14-3) in a heavyweight contest that was a three-round fight. The fight aired live on the ESPN+ pay-per-view main card. Catch more video highlights below.

Se desata la locuta en Houston #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/mhNhtEDZdZ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

Aquí vienen los ataques de Lewis, atentos al poder #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/tOKT6S7Nzp — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 13, 2022

For more on Lewis vs. Tuivasa, check out the live blog from MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1

Both men come out in orthodox. They touch gloves and we’re at it, with Tuivasa being cautious while he’s trying to walk Lewis down. A lot of feints from Tuivasa early. Lewis is just hanging there with his right hand cocked.

A couple of low kicks from Tuivasa show a clear plan from him and when Lewis swings a big left, Tuivasa ducks under and grabs a clinch. He backs Lewis to the cage and now he’s stomping on foot. Tuivasa may be looking to wear on Lewis early. He’s certainly not looking for a takedown and Miragliotta breaks them up.

Lewis is getting back up to the fence and he throws a high kick that gets blocked. Now a jumping switch kick and then a big right hand that Tuivasa just blocks in time but allows Lewis to come in on his own clinch. Now it’s Lewis pushing Tuivasa to the cage and Lewis changes levels for a takedown! Tuivasa is just able to fend it off and then reverses the position.

Lewis hits an inside trip on Tuivasa! Tuivasa is up against the fence and as he tries to stand up Lewis unloads with huge right hands!!! Tuivasa start swinging back and is able to get up and get to space! Tuivasa’s chin survives its first big test and now Tuivasa is again working the clinch. Lewis hip tosses Tuivasa!

Tuivasa working on a single and Lewis just leaning all his weight on Tuivasa. This is not the fight anyone expected. Tuivasa is able to get up but he’s still clinching as the round ends.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Lewis.

Round 2

Derrick Lewis has joked for years that he’s an All-American wrestler but like, he actually just hit some real wrestling stuff. That was such a weird, fun round.

Both men looking surprisingly fit heading into the second. Tuivasa comes out with kicks early and Lewis swings a big counter. Tuivasa’s low kicks have landed consistently.

Lewis says screw it and rushes forward with uppercuts and Tuivasa is hurt! Tuivasa covering up and in retreat and Lewis follows him, clinching against the cage. He tries for another trip but Tuivasa defends!

The two men stand in the center and they are now trading shots! OH MY GOD HAMMERS ON BOTH SIDES! TUIVASA HURTS LEWIS. LEWIS SWINGING BACK BUT HE’S ON SHAKEY LEGS! TUIVASA EATS A SHOT BUT HE’S CHIN IS HOLDING UP AND LEWIS GET’S SLUMPED!!!!!!! TUIVASA KNOCKS DERRICK LEWIS OUT COLD!