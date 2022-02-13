UFC 271 in Tweets: Fighters react to Israel Adesanya’s win, Tai Tuivasa’s massive knockout

Israel Adesanya remains the UFC middleweight champion after his second meeting with ex-champ Robert Whittaker.
The UFC 271 headliner went the distance, unlike the first meeting between the top-tier middleweights, though Whittaker’s adjustments gave Adesanya fewer opportunities to repeat his knockout victory and resulted in a tactical, lackluster fight that ended with 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 scorecards for the champ.
The bigger pop was earned by UFC 271’s co-headliner, a heavyweight fight between Houston’s Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa. The Aussie Tuivasa took Lewis’ best shots and delivered a thunderous elbow to earn a second-round knockout.
Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 271 main card.
Israel Adesanya def. Robert Whittaker
Still, the one ;). #UFC271— Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) February 13, 2022
AND STILL @stylebender #3Kings— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 13, 2022
@stylebender easy money for me, 0 wrestling. 1 round I’m gonna kill him— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) February 13, 2022
Whittaker took 3,4,5 #UFC271— Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) February 13, 2022
I got it 3-2 Izzy, but I could see a judge giving 3 rounds to Whittaker for sure!— Funky (@Benaskren) February 13, 2022
3-2 Izzy or 3-2 Whittaker.#UFC271— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 13, 2022
Trust me, I love Izzy. But we have gotten to a point where a dominant champ just needs to stand there, throw a few shots per round and he will not lose unless he gets caught&he will always get the nod. Izzy got paid on this last contract...go FIGHT, don’t you dare spar. #UFC271— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022
No— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) February 13, 2022
Bring “everything” ? - didn’t see it... #UFC271— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022
Tai Tuivasa def. Derrick Lewis
Ohhhhh tuivasaaaa— Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) February 13, 2022
Let’s go!!!!!!!! @bambamtuivasa you my hero brother! Wow so sick!— Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) February 13, 2022
He ok— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 13, 2022
Tuavasas chin is crazy!! Ow he puts Lewis down.— Funky (@Benaskren) February 13, 2022
What a great heavyweight fight. #ufc271— Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) February 13, 2022
That cage kept Lewis framed up with nowhere for his head to go after impact. Vicious elbow from Bam Bam! Crazy fight! #UFC271— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 13, 2022
Wow! Tai Tuivasa chin is something else!!! #ufc271— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) February 13, 2022
I wonder how many shoes are coming off in the arena right now— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022
I can’t believe he took Derricks shots and put Lewis out face down! #UFC271— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022
And Tai going out, straight to the instant promo for his new lager. #DRINKWEST— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022
Jared Cannonier def. Derek Brunson
And there goes that staple!— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 13, 2022
Blonde brunson just got defeated. Still the man though. #UFC271— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022
Wow crazy feel bad for brunson he was so close to being next after that first round— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022
Wow. Killa gorilla #ufc271— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) February 13, 2022
Didn’t expect that tbh! #UFC271— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) February 13, 2022
Well that puts Jared in line for the next title shot! #UFC271— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022
Letsss goooo! I’m pumped for cannonier— Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) February 13, 2022
Lol Brunson was relentless for the TD in Rd 1, problem was he gassed himself for rd 2!— Funky (@Benaskren) February 13, 2022
Good finish by Cannonier, but I was more impressed with Bronsons corner throwing in the towel when they saw their fighter was not capable to fight back. #respect #ufc271— Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) February 13, 2022
Renato Moicano def. Alexander Hernandez
I told y’all! Via rear naked choke! https://t.co/88zt22Rq9G— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 13, 2022
I was wrong... #ufc271— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022
Pay that man his money— Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) February 13, 2022
“Moicano wants money!” @moicanoufc Pay the man!!! #ufc271— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) February 13, 2022
The man had a plan!!! #UFC271— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022
Bobby Green def. Nasrat Haqparast
When Bobby Greene decides to retire I want it to be in a trilogy fight with me #UFC271— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) February 13, 2022
Bobby Green is just dope to watch! #UFC271— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022
Great performance by Bobby Green #UFC271— Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) February 13, 2022
Bobby Green can scrap great fight and always entertaining @ufc #UFC271— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) February 13, 2022
Bobby Green couldn't miss if he wanted to #UFC271— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) February 13, 2022
Looking smooth Bobby Green #UFC271— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) February 13, 2022
