UFC 271 in Tweets: Fighters react to Israel Adesanya’s win, Tai Tuivasa’s massive knockout

Israel Adesanya remains the UFC middleweight champion after his second meeting with ex-champ Robert Whittaker.

The UFC 271 headliner went the distance, unlike the first meeting between the top-tier middleweights, though Whittaker’s adjustments gave Adesanya fewer opportunities to repeat his knockout victory and resulted in a tactical, lackluster fight that ended with 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 scorecards for the champ.

The bigger pop was earned by UFC 271’s co-headliner, a heavyweight fight between Houston’s Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa. The Aussie Tuivasa took Lewis’ best shots and delivered a thunderous elbow to earn a second-round knockout.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 271 main card.

@stylebender easy money for me, 0 wrestling. 1 round I’m gonna kill him — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) February 13, 2022

I got it 3-2 Izzy, but I could see a judge giving 3 rounds to Whittaker for sure! — Funky (@Benaskren) February 13, 2022

Trust me, I love Izzy. But we have gotten to a point where a dominant champ just needs to stand there, throw a few shots per round and he will not lose unless he gets caught&he will always get the nod. Izzy got paid on this last contract...go FIGHT, don’t you dare spar. #UFC271 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022

No — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) February 13, 2022

Ohhhhh tuivasaaaa — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) February 13, 2022

Let’s go!!!!!!!! @bambamtuivasa you my hero brother! Wow so sick! — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) February 13, 2022

He ok — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 13, 2022

Tuavasas chin is crazy!! Ow he puts Lewis down. — Funky (@Benaskren) February 13, 2022

What a great heavyweight fight. #ufc271 — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) February 13, 2022

That cage kept Lewis framed up with nowhere for his head to go after impact. Vicious elbow from Bam Bam! Crazy fight! #UFC271 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 13, 2022

Wow! Tai Tuivasa chin is something else!!! #ufc271 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) February 13, 2022

I wonder how many shoes are coming off in the arena right now — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022

I can’t believe he took Derricks shots and put Lewis out face down! #UFC271 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022

And Tai going out, straight to the instant promo for his new lager. #DRINKWEST — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022

And there goes that staple! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 13, 2022

Blonde brunson just got defeated. Still the man though. #UFC271 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 13, 2022

Wow crazy feel bad for brunson he was so close to being next after that first round — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022

Well that puts Jared in line for the next title shot! #UFC271 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022

Letsss goooo! I’m pumped for cannonier — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) February 13, 2022

Lol Brunson was relentless for the TD in Rd 1, problem was he gassed himself for rd 2! — Funky (@Benaskren) February 13, 2022

Good finish by Cannonier, but I was more impressed with Bronsons corner throwing in the towel when they saw their fighter was not capable to fight back. #respect #ufc271 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) February 13, 2022

I told y’all! Via rear naked choke! https://t.co/88zt22Rq9G — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 13, 2022

Pay that man his money — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) February 13, 2022

The man had a plan!!! #UFC271 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022

When Bobby Greene decides to retire I want it to be in a trilogy fight with me #UFC271 — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) February 13, 2022

Bobby Green is just dope to watch! #UFC271 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 13, 2022

Great performance by Bobby Green #UFC271 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) February 13, 2022

Bobby Green can scrap great fight and always entertaining @ufc #UFC271 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) February 13, 2022

Bobby Green couldn't miss if he wanted to #UFC271 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) February 13, 2022