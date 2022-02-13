 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 271 in Tweets: Fighters react to Israel Adesanya’s win, Tai Tuivasa’s massive knockout

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 271: Adesanya v Whittaker 2 Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Israel Adesanya remains the UFC middleweight champion after his second meeting with ex-champ Robert Whittaker.

The UFC 271 headliner went the distance, unlike the first meeting between the top-tier middleweights, though Whittaker’s adjustments gave Adesanya fewer opportunities to repeat his knockout victory and resulted in a tactical, lackluster fight that ended with 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 scorecards for the champ.

The bigger pop was earned by UFC 271’s co-headliner, a heavyweight fight between Houston’s Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa. The Aussie Tuivasa took Lewis’ best shots and delivered a thunderous elbow to earn a second-round knockout.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 271 main card.

Israel Adesanya def. Robert Whittaker

Tai Tuivasa def. Derrick Lewis

Jared Cannonier def. Derek Brunson

Renato Moicano def. Alexander Hernandez

Bobby Green def. Nasrat Haqparast

