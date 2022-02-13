Video: Renato Gomes flatlines opponent with spinning backfist in Shlemenko FC 3 headliner

Renato Gomes shocked Alexey Shurkevich in the main event of Alexander Shlemenko’s MMA promotion, delivering a highlight-reel finish with a spinning backfist knockout.

The finish arrived at the 4:55 mark of Round 2 in the championship-length fight. Shurkevich didn’t see the strike coming and pitched headlong into the canvas in the Shlemenko FC 3 headliner.

Check out video of the finish below.

Holy shit. Renato Gomes lands a perfect spinning back fist, brutally knocking out Alexey Shurkevich in the Shlemenko FC 3 main event. #SFC3 pic.twitter.com/NeV3z5YYV0 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 12, 2022

Shlemenko FC, the promotion headed by former Bellator middleweight champ Alexander Shlemenko, took place on Saturday in Omsk, Russia, and streamed online. Shlemenko, whose fought across the international circuit to earn a 5-1 post-Bellator record, has yet to make an appearance in the promotion he heads.

Gomes came into the fight having lost his two previous appearances, both by decision, while Shurkevich had won his past six bouts. But the latter’s favorite status was quickly upended when he got caught with an unexpected shot by the main event underdog.