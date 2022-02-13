UFC 271 live blog: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2

This is the UFC 271 live blog for Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, the main event for UFC 271 at the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday night. Adesanya’s middleweight title will be on the line in the contest.

Adesanya and Whittaker first fought at UFC 243, when the roles were reversed and Whittaker was the titleholder. Adesanya dominated Whittaker, knocking “Bobby Knuckles” out in the second round after nearly finishing him in the first, claiming the middleweight title. Since then, Adesanya has gone on to solidify his position atop the 185-pound division, with victories over Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, and Marvin Vettori. Adesanya did have a setback last year though, losing to Jan Blachowicz in a failed light heavyweight title bid.

Meanwhile, Whittaker has been on his own tear through the middleweight division, securing unanimous decision victories over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier, and Kelvin Gastelum. Now, Whittaker has a second crack at Adesanya and a chance to become the first person to win the UFC middleweight title twice.

