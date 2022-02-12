UFC 271 results: Renato Moicano blasts Alexander Hernandez with strikes, finishes with rear-naked choke

Renato Moicano is looking for a bonus after his highlight reel finish over Alexander Hernandez on Saturday night at UFC 271.

The Brazilian was sharp with his striking and that’s what led to a barrage of punches putting Hernandez on wobbly legs before the fight hit the ground. A split second later, Moicano had a rear-naked choke secured and the grimace on Hernandez’s face was undeniable as he tapped out to end the fight at 1:23 in the second round.

Following the win, Moicano was quite animated as he called for a Performance of the Night award after his latest win.

“Do you know what I’d like to see? A big check for performance [of the night],” Moicano shouted. “I have a son to raise. I have taxes to pay and I have a life to live. I like big checks. I like big money!.”

Using his long reach early, Moicano was effective in keeping Hernandez on the end of his punches until he was able to close the distance to drag the fight down to the canvas. Despite his best effort to maintain control, Moicano lost the position after Hernandez scrambled free to get back to his feet.

Knowing he could evade the takedowns allowed Hernandez to get more comfortable when throwing his strikes while also using good head movement to stay out of Moicano’s range.

Just when it looked like Hernandez might have an opening to mount some offense of his own, Moicano surged ahead with a blistering combination that included a shoulder strike and then a blistering series of punches as the fighters moved towards the cage.

Moicano was relentless as he continued throwing huge, heavy shots until Hernandez wilted under the pressure as he dropped down looking for a potential takedown in order to survive. Moicano had no intention of allowing that to happen as he jumped on the back, latched onto the rear naked choke and Hernandez was forced to submit to stop the fight.

With two wins in a row and a 3-1 record since moving to lightweight, Moicano has been a welcome addition to an already deep division but it appears adding an extra $50,000 to his bank account would make him happier than any potential ranking in the near future.