UFC 271 results: Bobby Green busts up Nasrat Haqparast with nasty striking showcase to win unanimous decision

Bobby Green put on arguably one of his strongest performances to date as he dominated Nasrat Haqparast with a nasty striking showcase to kick off the UFC 271 pay-per-view.

With a raucous Houston crowd chanting his name, Green looked better than ever while constantly popping Haqparast with stinging straight punches that he just could not avoid over three rounds. There was no slowing down as Green kept the same pace over 15 minutes before winning a unanimous decision.

All three judges gave Green the fight with 30-27 scores as he picks up his second win in a row while moving to 5-2 in his past seven bouts.

“Anybody up there who’s ever been put down, anybody who’s ever been forgotten, they turn their back on you — do this for me, put your middle fingers in the air and tell them I said f*ck them!” Green shouted before leaving the octagon.

As the lightweights exchanged strikes early, it was a pair of eye pokes that paused the fight on two different occasions in the opening round with Green and Haqparast both needing a moment to recover. After a stern warning from the referee, Green showed incredibly quick hands with a nasty jab that kept throwing in succession.

Green was also showing strong defense and he ducked and dodged out of the way from most of Haqparast’s biggest shots while still chipping away at him with those straight punches. By the start of the second round, Haqparast was really showing the damage done on his face after eating so many jabs down the middle.

While Green wasn’t doing anything fancy, he was just so technically sound with his straight punches that really made Haqparast pay whenever he got a little too aggressive in his pursuit. Undeterred, Harqparast kept moving forward trying to make something happen but he was typically eating two and three shots in a row for his trouble.

To his credit, Haqparast was still coming after Green with big looping punches as he sought to even the score or earn a knockout but he just couldn’t land anything flush. Green was so slick while moving out of the way of the punches and the delivering rapid-fire shots that kept tagging Haqparast.

When the final horn sounded, Green looked like he was ready to go for another 10 rounds while Haqparast was covered in cuts and blood from a difficult night at the office.

Always a tough out at 155 pounds, Green has really enjoyed his resurgence lately while getting better with each passing fight in the octagon.