UFC 271 Tweets: Fighters react to Roxanne Modafferi’s final fight, Al Iaquinta proud of Casey O’Neill

Despite a wide margin between their striking stats, Roxanne Modafferi went the distance with Casey O’Neill and convinced one Texas judge she was the winner of her retirement fight – via a 29-28 score – at UFC 271.

The remaining two judges correctly ruled O’Neill the winner by split decision with two scores of 29-28, but the crowd at Toyota Center seemingly refused to acknowledge her performance, booing loudly as she spoke and cheering as Modafferi took the post-fight mic for the last time. After congratulating Modafferi, UFC commentators Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping blasted the dissenting judge’s performance.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Roxanne Modafferi’s gritty retirement fight and Casey O’Neill’s win at UFC 271.

Congrats on the retirement Happy Warrior #UFC271 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) February 13, 2022

A career of never taking a step backwards! I need @Roxyfighter to train me. Great work girl! @ufc — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) February 13, 2022

Take a bow ladies! Roxy, you are a pioneer for the women of this sport. Happy retirement, and best of luck with everything you do!

Great performance from King Casey tn! #UFC271 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 13, 2022

Love that they’re putting this trash judge on blast! @Jon_Anik @dc_mma @bisping that was hands down a clean sweep for @kingcaseymma #ufc271 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) February 13, 2022

Thank you for being you @Roxyfighter

This sport was better for having you in it. You will be missed #ufc271 pic.twitter.com/QQpVVNo487 — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) February 13, 2022

Great careeer @Roxyfighter great last fight your still improving — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 13, 2022

Thank you for your contribution to mma. A true martial artist @Roxyfighter #oss #ufc271 — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) February 13, 2022

Incredible judge. What a dummy. Imagine a Super Bowl referee was the first game reffing in 4 years. Texas baba — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) February 13, 2022

Couldn’t be more proud — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) February 13, 2022