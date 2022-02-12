 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 271 Tweets: Fighters react to Roxanne Modafferi’s final fight, Al Iaquinta proud of Casey O’Neill

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 271: Modafferi v O’Neill Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Despite a wide margin between their striking stats, Roxanne Modafferi went the distance with Casey O’Neill and convinced one Texas judge she was the winner of her retirement fight – via a 29-28 score – at UFC 271.

The remaining two judges correctly ruled O’Neill the winner by split decision with two scores of 29-28, but the crowd at Toyota Center seemingly refused to acknowledge her performance, booing loudly as she spoke and cheering as Modafferi took the post-fight mic for the last time. After congratulating Modafferi, UFC commentators Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping blasted the dissenting judge’s performance.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Roxanne Modafferi’s gritty retirement fight and Casey O’Neill’s win at UFC 271.

