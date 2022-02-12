UFC 271 video: Kyler Phillips taps Marcelo Rojo with triangle-armbar, celebrates with flip

Kyler Phillips took away Marcelo Rojo’s wheels before making him pick his poison with a triangle-armbar in the third round of their UFC 271 prelim bout.

Phillips set up his slick submission with a kimura and took mount position, where he quickly locked in the submission and forced a tap at the 1:48 mark of the third round.

Check out the finish below, courtesy of ESPN MMA.

Phillips’ grappling provided a tough wrinkle for the boxing specialist Rojo, whose combinations were broken up by grappling exchanges that forced him to scramble. After fighting off an initial takedown attempt, Rojo fought off a choke attempt against the cage as Phillips scrambled to his back. A second takedown for Phillips would put the round in his corner with top position and ground and pound.

A persistent calf kick gradually took away Rojo’s mobility, allowing Phillips more options on the feet. In the second round, Phillips went airborne with a flying knee that was blocked, and Rojo fired back with several stiff combinations.

Rojo came out aggressive in the third frame and mixed it up on the feet with Phillips, who appeared to be well in control of the fight. Another takedown surprised Rojo and set up the fight-ending sequence, handing Phillips his fourth UFC win in five tries. Rojo remains winless in the octagon after a debut loss to Charles Jourdain.

Phillips went airbourne in celebration of his submission win.