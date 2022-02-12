UFC 271 videos: Jeremiah Wells, bloody Douglas Silva de Andrade choke opponents unconscious

The UFC 271 prelims saw two fighters choked out cold via rear-naked chokes in the first three fights of the night.

Jeremiah Wells and Douglas Silva de Andrade both earned submission victories at the UFC’s February pay-per-view event at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Wells took on Blood Diamond — longtime teammate of Israel Adesanya — in a welterweight bout. After a bizarre start to the bout where Wells ran around the octagon and looked to trip over his own feet, he was able to get back at it and land a takedown. Wells worked to the back, locked in a no hooks rear naked choke and referee Marc Goddard wisely stopped the fight when Diamond went out cold.



In the very next bout, Silva de Andrade took on Sergey Morozov in the loaded bantamweight division. Morozov had his opponent badly hurt in the first round and opened up a nasty cut on the right eye of Silva de Andrade. When the second round began, the tides changed in a big way as Silva de Andrade dropped Morozov on multiple occasions before locking in a rear naked choke of his own. While Morozov valiantly tried to defend, he ended up unconscious with his eyes still open.



Wells improved to 2-0 in the UFC with his fourth consecutive finish, while Silva de Andrade picked up his second straight win, and 28th overall.