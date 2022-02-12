UFC 271 live blog: Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast

This is the UFC 271 live blog between Bobby Green and Nasrat Haqparast on the main card of UFC 271 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Green is one of the most experienced lightweights in the world with over 40 fights in his career, 17 of which have taken place in the UFC. Green is 1-2 in his last three fights, and at 35 years old, time is running short for him to make a real run at lightweight title contention. If Green has any aims at doing so, a win tonight is critical.

Haqparast, meanwhile, is still early in his UFC career. At only 26 years old, Haqparast has shown promising signs inside the UFC, but he’s been unable to build real momentum, losing every time he’s matched up against top-15 opposition. Haqparast is looking to rebound from a disappointing loss to Dan Hooker in his previous bout and make a run toward legitimate contention.

