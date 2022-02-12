UFC 271 live blog: Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

This is the UFC 271 live blog for Alexander Hernandez and Renato Moicano, which takes place on the main card at the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday night.

Hernandez is a bright prospect in the lightweight division, but he’s struggled to build momentum lately, alternating wins and losses over his past seven fights. Moicano, meanwhile, is a former featherweight who has done well since moving up to 155 pounds, going 2- 1 with submission victories over Damir Hadzovic and Jai Herbert in addition to a KO loss to Rafael Fiziev.

Originally set for the early prelims – a placement that Hernandez was not happy about – after a fight between Alex Perez and Matt Schnell fell off the card due to a weight miss, the UFC shuffled some things around. Now, Hernandez and Moicano get an opportunity to show out on the pay-per-view.

Check out the UFC 271 live blog.