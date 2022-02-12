Video: UFC 271 cold open features dramatic look at Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker rematch

The second meeting between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker is upon us.

On Saturday, the UFC released the cold open for its UFC 271 event headlined by a middleweight title rematch between champion Israel Adesanya and former champion Robert Whittaker, which takes place at Toyota Center in Houston.

The intro, which features voiceover by longtime UFC promo man and actor Ron Perlman, frames the epic rematch between the two best fighters at 185 pounds and also shines a light on the co-main event between heavyweight knockout artists Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa.

Adesanya seeks his fourth straight defense of the UFC middleweight championship, which he won from Whittaker via knockout at UFC 243 in October 2019.

Whittaker looks to become the first two-time undisputed middleweight champion in UFC history. He won three straight fights to set up a second fight with Adesanya.

The co-main event features Lewis and Tuivasa, who have a combined 33 knockout victories between them.

Follow along with UFC 271 results here.

See the main card lineup below:

Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET)

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Derek Brunson vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Bobby Green