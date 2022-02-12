UFC 271 live blog: Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

This is the UFC 271 live blog for Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa that serves as the co-main event at the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday night. It will be a heavyweight contest.

Lewis, the No. 4 heavyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, is one of MMA’s preeminent knockout artists, owning the record for most knockouts in UFC history with 13. Lewis has had a busy 2021, knocking out Curtis Blaydes in February only to lose an interim heavyweight title bout against Ciryl Gane, a fight that also took place in Lewis’ hometown of Houston. “The Black Beast” was able to rebound from that disappointing performance though with a first-round KO of Chris Daukaus this past December.

Tuivasa, meanwhile, is on the best run of his UFC career. “The King of the Shoey” has won four fights in a row, all by knockout, taking out Stefan Struve, Harry Hunsucker, Greg Hardy, and Augusto Sakai.

