Nate Diaz wants Dustin Poirier as his ‘retirement fight’ so he can ‘get out of this fight game’

Nate Diaz is ready for one more fight before calling it a career.

The former lightweight title challenger is still awaiting the chance to compete again with just a single bout left on his UFC contract but now it appears he’s ready to retire afterwards.

Speaking to TMZ recently, Diaz yet again called for a showdown against Dustin Poirier — a matchup he’s been requesting for several months — but he’s adding a new caveat about that also serving as his final fight as well.

“I would like to fight Dustin Poirier. Like now,” Diaz said. “Like I’ve been trying to. If there’s any mix-up it’s him, and them, and the game.

“I want the fight now. What’s up Dana White? Let’s get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game. I’m done with it.”

Both Diaz and Poirier have asked the UFC to book the fight but with just one bout left on his deal, it doesn’t appear the promotion is wiling to let the Stockton, Calif. native go so easily.

The UFC had previously attempted to book him in a fight against undefeated prospect Khamzat Chimaev but that matchup never came to fruition.

Diaz has kept his sights set on a fight with Poirier after they were originally scheduled to meet at UFC 230 back in 2018 but the bout was scrapped in the weeks leading up to the event after “The Diamond” was forced out due to a lingering hip injury.

Poirier went onto become one of the most dominant fighters in the lightweight division while also claiming an interim title along the way. Most recently, Poirier suffered a third-round submission loss to Charles Oliveira in his second attempt to become the undisputed champion at 155 pounds.

As for Diaz, his last fight took place at UFC 263 where he lost a unanimous decision to welterweight contender Leon Edwards. It was Diaz’s second loss in a row after doctors would not allow him to continue in a fight with Jorge Masvidal due to cuts he suffered during their battle at UFC 244.

At 36, Diaz has plenty of mileage on his body but for the longest time it seemed like he was looking to exit the UFC to potentially pursue lucrative opportunities in the sport of boxing including a possible fight against Jake Paul.

It’s not clear how serious Diaz is about retiring but he’s definitely been locked in negotiations with the UFC for several months as he attempts to book the last fight on his contract.

As for the chances that he’ll go out on a win, Diaz sounds very confident that he’ll handle anything and everything that Poirier could throw at him.

”He ain’t doing sh*t to me,” Diaz said. “I’ll tell you that much.”