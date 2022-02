UFC 271 start time, TV schedule for Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2

The UFC 271 start time and TV schedule for the Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 fight card at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Saturday night is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on several different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a five-fight early preliminary card, which airs on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The broadcast begins at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Leomana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence

A.J. Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Sergey Morozov

Jeremiah Wells vs. Mike Mathetha

William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin

A heavyweight bout between former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski and Jared Vanderaa headlines the next set of prelims, which begin on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET.

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill

Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo

Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya meets former titleholder Robert Whittaker in a highly-anticipated rematch in the main event Saturday night on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. A heavyweight contender fight between Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa also highlights the main card.

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker

Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson

Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano

Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast