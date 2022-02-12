The Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker full fight video showcases where Israel Adesanya first became UFC champion.

In front of 57,127 fans at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, UFC middleweight interim champion Adesanya unified the belt with a second-round knockout of UFC champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 on Oct. 6, 2019.

Since that victory, Adesanya (21-1) has won three of his past four fights. His only blemish was a loss to Jan Blachowicz via unanimous decision at UFC 259 last year in his quest to win the UFC light heavyweight title.

Whittaker (23-5) has reeled off three victories since that defeat. He has gotten past Darren Till, Jared Cannonier, and Kelvin Gastelum all via decision. Whittaker hasn’t fought since last April when he battled Gastelum in a contest that earned Fight of the Night honors.

Adesanya and Whittaker will clash again Saturday night in the main event at the Toyota Center in Houston.